© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep.221 - Yvonne talks about CMT, her own struggle with it and effective coping strategies
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • March 25, 2021
#Adrian # health #CMT
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Yvonne is a wonderful woman who lives with CMT, and many other health issues.
Despite all that she endures she is cheerful and determined to help put a smile in other peoples lives. To create laughter and dance.
In this frank discussion she explain CMT, just how prevalent it is, yet remains widely unrecognised and often men and women find themselves without support or assistance. She also explains how she copes and things she has found to be helpful in managing her condition.
Webpage for this episode:
??
There will be a list of pharma meds that can aggravate this condition.
What is CMT?
https://www.cmtausa.org/
Neurotoxic Medications
https://www.cmtausa.org/living-with-cmt/managing-cmt/medications/
House Of Baboshka Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKR8u5zCRgsYcwQIyOa49mw/videos
Baboshka & Tank Girl on a mission to create laughter and dance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY0EpifghZM&;list=PL0pL7CRaQu1Hg2RY5h7yJY7yCsqnx9RFv&index=2
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, CMT, arthritis, dyslexia, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Yvonne is a wonderful woman who lives with CMT, and many other health issues.
Despite all that she endures she is cheerful and determined to help put a smile in other peoples lives. To create laughter and dance.
In this frank discussion she explain CMT, just how prevalent it is, yet remains widely unrecognised and often men and women find themselves without support or assistance. She also explains how she copes and things she has found to be helpful in managing her condition.
Webpage for this episode:
??
There will be a list of pharma meds that can aggravate this condition.
What is CMT?
https://www.cmtausa.org/
Neurotoxic Medications
https://www.cmtausa.org/living-with-cmt/managing-cmt/medications/
House Of Baboshka Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKR8u5zCRgsYcwQIyOa49mw/videos
Baboshka & Tank Girl on a mission to create laughter and dance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY0EpifghZM&;list=PL0pL7CRaQu1Hg2RY5h7yJY7yCsqnx9RFv&index=2
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, CMT, arthritis, dyslexia, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.