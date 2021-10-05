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Understanding cults in the COVID era
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20 views • October 05, 2021
Naturally Inspired Podcast, September 24, 2021
Asia Raine joins the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
Asia was a victim of the satanic ritual cult that runs the LDS/Mormon Church. This underground thread wove through her birth family, married family and high level leaders of the Mormon Church. She was programmed, tortured, raped and ritualized for 36 years. Asia is now the host of her own podcast called letters to the people where she uses her experience to help others through their trauma. Her podcast speaks boldly so truth can push through shame and guilt barriers and dissolve judgmental walls. It asks us to challenge identities, institutions and belief systems, demanding no less than our strength, intuitive grit and a healthy curiosity that is not easily polarized. Asia is uniquely qualified to help us understand how gaslighting tactics and mob mentality can convince even the smartest of people to overlook truth and what is right to preserve even their own well-being. I hope you enjoy this episode of Naturally Inspired with Asia Raine.
Please welcome Asia Raine to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
Asia Raine joins the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
Asia was a victim of the satanic ritual cult that runs the LDS/Mormon Church. This underground thread wove through her birth family, married family and high level leaders of the Mormon Church. She was programmed, tortured, raped and ritualized for 36 years. Asia is now the host of her own podcast called letters to the people where she uses her experience to help others through their trauma. Her podcast speaks boldly so truth can push through shame and guilt barriers and dissolve judgmental walls. It asks us to challenge identities, institutions and belief systems, demanding no less than our strength, intuitive grit and a healthy curiosity that is not easily polarized. Asia is uniquely qualified to help us understand how gaslighting tactics and mob mentality can convince even the smartest of people to overlook truth and what is right to preserve even their own well-being. I hope you enjoy this episode of Naturally Inspired with Asia Raine.
Please welcome Asia Raine to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
- 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
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