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WOMAN ORDERS A COFFEE AT A DRIVE-THRU AND TOLD TO PUT ON A FACEMASK BEFORE BEING GIVEN IT
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300 views • March 06, 2021
WOMAN ORDERS A COFFEE AT A DRIVE-THRU AND TOLD TO PUT ON A FACEMASK BEFORE BEING GIVEN IT
Just a short clip to illustrate the spirit of stupor that has gripped the world, common sense goes out the window. It is hard to believe that human intelligence has fallen so low, and has been replaced with blind compliance.
Put your faith in Jesus.. As it is obvious that man cannot rule the planet!!
Just a short clip to illustrate the spirit of stupor that has gripped the world, common sense goes out the window. It is hard to believe that human intelligence has fallen so low, and has been replaced with blind compliance.
Put your faith in Jesus.. As it is obvious that man cannot rule the planet!!
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