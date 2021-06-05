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Stop Medical Silencing! Remove the political muzzle from medical professionals
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81 views • June 05, 2021
REBEL NEWS - Published June 1, 2021
Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, many frontline doctors and nurses have been shamed, silenced, and even punished, for sharing medical opinions that differ from those of our unelected public health officials. When we get enough signatures, Drea Humphrey plans to submit this petition to every doctors and nurses governing body across Canada to bring an end to this censorship of ideas once and for all.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, many frontline doctors and nurses have been shamed, silenced, and even punished, for sharing medical opinions that differ from those of our unelected public health officials. When we get enough signatures, Drea Humphrey plans to submit this petition to every doctors and nurses governing body across Canada to bring an end to this censorship of ideas once and for all.
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