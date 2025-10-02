THE TRUTH ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK’S ALLEGED SHOOTER!! Twitter/X Space

In this 1 October 2025 X Space, Stefan discusses the case of Tyler Robinson, accused of shooting political figure Charlie Kirk, emphasizing the presumption of innocence and the U.S. legal process. He reflects on the societal implications of violence tied to ideology and explores moral responsibilities surrounding punishment. Transitioning to finance, he warns about Bitcoin's unpredictability, urging critical thinking in legal and financial matters while advocating for open dialogue.





