40th Celebration of Vaccine Choice Canada - So Many Heartfelt Moments
On October 22/22 Vaccine Choice Canada gathered online to celebrate 40 years of Protecting Informed Consent. Heartfelt words of congratulations and thanks were offered by Ted Kuntz, Rocco Galati, Catherine Austin Fitts, along with many other supporters of VCC, as they raised a glass to toast this achievement!
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
