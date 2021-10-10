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SHAMAYIM SERIES THE HEAVENS THE SUN ..WELL IS THAT A LENS FLARE OR ANOTHER SUN NIBIRU MOON PLANET?!
Shamayim Series
Shamayim Series
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102 views • October 10, 2021
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this channel also named Yahshamayim sub there on youtube while still up and running pls like share try comments

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy