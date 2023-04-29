Warsaw, Poland Authorities - Began to Illegally Seize Russian Property at a School at the Russian Embassy

Warsaw authorities break through the gates, of the school at the Russian Embassy

❗️ Poland began to illegally seize Russian property in the country.

Representatives of the Warsaw City Hall, accompanied by police, arrived at the school building at the Russian Embassy and Emergency services started breaking doors after refusing to open.

--

Update, Russia's Response - Moscow regards the invasion of the Polish authorities on the territory of the school at the Russian Embassy as hostile actions and a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention, as well as an encroachment on Russian diplomatic property.

The Russian Federation will react harshly to the brazen step of Warsaw that goes beyond the framework of civilized interstate communication

- Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

Update:

Russian Embassy reported that employees of the Russian school in Warsaw left the building

All employees who lived on the territory of the school at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, seized by the Polish authorities on Saturday morning, left the building. This was reported to RIA Novosti with reference to Andrey Ordash, Envoy Counselor of the Russian Diplomatic Mission in Poland.

📝“Teachers and other employees who lived on the school grounds left the building with personal belongings,” he said .

Ordash added that "they moved to another facility of the Russian diplomatic mission in Warsaw."