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VACCINATION DEATHS NOW SUDDENLY HEAT DEATHS ! (A MESSAGE FROM IVO SASEK KLA.TV)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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327 views • August 07, 2023

================(world orders review)

================

THESE IMPUDENT MUDERERS; THESE CO(N)VID KILLERS

VACCINATION DEATHS now SUDDENLY... HEAT DEATHS !

(A Message from Ivo Sasek KLA.tv)

#convid #vaccination-deaths #become-CLIMATECON-KILLS

================

@ (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) ⫸kla.tv⫷ https://www.kla.tv

(mirrored by) SixthSense https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/

=================

New laws from August 25, 2023 endanger EVERY educational work! Please SHARE & DISTRIBUTE - now it's still possible!

The vaccine killers are in increasingly deep trouble. This is becoming evident in:

a) the new laws, effective on August 25, 2023, threatening all social platforms with maximum fines if these refuse to immediately block "politically incorrect contents";

b) the excess of Covid vaccine deaths, which can no longer be hidden - unless they are converted into heat deaths...

But only one thing is necessary: As malicious perpetrators Big Pharma, WHO and all the insidious masterminds and big profiteers of this plandemic must bear full liability for all vaccine injuries - including compensation payments.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26723

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/

and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

(1)Blocking of social platforms from August 2023

https://unser-mitteleuropa.com/sperrung-sozialer-plattformen-ab-august-bei-nicht-definierten-sozialen-unruhen/

(2) More and more vaccine damage uncovered

https://www.heute.at/s/alltag-kaum-moeglich-immer-mehr-impfschaeden-aufgedeckt-100278481

(3) Officially confirmed: Vaccination is dangerous Weltwoche Nummer 14.23 (vom 5. April 2023) https://weltwoche.ch/?post_type=weekly&p=144464

(4+5) Heat deaths hoax

https://www.merkur.de/welt/toedlich-klimakrise-klimawandel-hitze-europa-existentielle-bedrohung-menschheit-who-direktor-92411599.html

https://ansage.org/der-schwindel-mit-den-hitzetoten-plumpere-volksverdummung-als-bei-corona/

(6) Global cold records challenge heat lockdowns

https://www.kla.tv/26657

(7) NGO: Legal bankruptcy

https://rechtsbankrott.ch/

One World – Three News Agencies

https://www.kla.tv/10242

===================


Sixth Sense Info Links:

🆕⚠️Myocardial Injury after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination 2023-07-20 ⚠️🆕

https://tinyurl.com/5n6ubyzs

⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️ https://bit.ly/3HHQJt9

⚠️A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19 ⚠️

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1651

https://bit.ly/3xpvS7t

⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️ https://bit.ly/3HHQJt9

⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/121

https://bit.ly/3gXgQ4j

⚠️Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines⚠️

https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/pdf/ASMS-06-1351.pdf

⚠️Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G⚠️

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/pdf/jclintranslres-2021-7-5-666.pdf

⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️

https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf


This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.


⚠️On the Clear Evidence of the Risks to Children from Smartphone and WiFi Radio Frequency Radiation [PDF]⚠️ https://bit.ly/3VKaOSY


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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