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9/11 Explosive Evidence - The Experts Speak Out
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72 views • September 19, 2019
Over 3000 Architects and Engineers say that the Twin Towers cannot collapse because of airliners crashing into them and the office fires that they created. These experts say that WT7 and the Twin Towers were brought down on 9/11 by explosives. If that is true then we know for certain that Jewish Zionists loyal to Israel owned the Twin Towers and also a Jewish company called Kroll Associates was in charge of security in the Twin Towers at the time of 9/11 and the many years before.
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