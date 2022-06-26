Dr Michael Greger:Best Foods for Autism

Posted 27September2017 NutritionFacts.org:

The sulforaphane found in five cents worth of broccoli sprouts is found to benefit autism in a way no drug ever has in randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study.

This is the big finale to my three-part video series. For the background that led researchers down this path of clues check out Fever Benefits for Autism in a Food (https://nutritionfacts.org/video/fever-benefits-for-autism-in-a-food/) and Fighting Autism Brain Inflammation with Food (https://nutritionfacts.org/video/Fighting-Autism-Brain-Inflammation-with-Food/)

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comments from viewers:And still doctors(I'm a med student) are absolutely silent even considering this research. Diet is still marginalized to general health instead of its amazing ability to arrest and reverse.

Autism, Plant based diet, broccoli sprouts,



