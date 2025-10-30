A Speakeasy In My Basement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this unique episode of Prop Shaft, host Jim Piteo invites viewers into his own home for an exclusive tour of his stunning basement remodel — a one-of-a-kind transformation inspired by the classic speakeasies.
Blending craftsmanship, creativity, and character, Jim showcases how he turned an ordinary space into a warm, inviting retreat complete with vintage design elements and personal touches that reflect his passion for detail.
