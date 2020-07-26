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Everything You Thought You Knew About Stem Cells is Wrong - Interview w/ Dr. Kampon
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48 views • July 26, 2020
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Join Dr. Group as he gets first-hand teaching on the truth about how stem cells are revolutionizing the future of aging and youthfulness. This was filmed during his healing retreat in Thailand in 2019. Questions from this interview:
1. What made you decide to do research on stem cells?
2. What is the difference between the cord blood, placenta, and amniotic stem cells?
3. What is the next stage in stem cell therapy?
4. How will you help the people of Tanzania?
5. What is the definition of a stem cell?
6. Why are we not allowed to talk about stem cells and tell people where to go?
7. How you ever seen a complete reversal of Down syndrome using stem cells?
8. How often do you personally get stem cells?
9. What is the minimum number of injected stem cells needed to see effects?
10. Does detoxification or cleansing make stem cell treatment more effective?
Dr. Kampon Sriwatanakul, MD Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Mahidol University and a Regeneration Doctor at Regeneration Center of Thailand.
Read more about Dr. Kampon here ➤➤ https://stemcellthailand.org/regen-do...
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From the Regeneration Center of Thailand homepage:
“Throughout our history, humans have been blessed with the power of reasoning, memory, imagination, and intellect. In the last 100 years mankind has finally started understanding the fundamentals of medical science and in the process, created a revolutionary new field known as regenerative medicine. The discoveries researchers have made in the last century have helped us overcome the previously “so-called” intractable & incurable diseases of the late 18th century. In the last century, we learned about how to effectively eliminate diseases like leprosy, T.B, and Polio. Today, we are on the cusp of another giant leap for mankind. Through controlled cell culturing and differentiation, we can now stop and in many cases reverse damage to many human organs such as pancreas, liver, lungs heart along with damage to tendons & tissues of the hands, legs, wrists, shoulders, and hips. Our cryogenic cell bank, stem cell clinic, testing facilities, and rehabilitation facilities offer comprehensive & integrative global cellular therapies for patients looking for effective results without the risks of invasive surgeries or organ transplantation.”
Contact: [email protected]
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Join Dr. Group as he gets first-hand teaching on the truth about how stem cells are revolutionizing the future of aging and youthfulness. This was filmed during his healing retreat in Thailand in 2019. Questions from this interview:
1. What made you decide to do research on stem cells?
2. What is the difference between the cord blood, placenta, and amniotic stem cells?
3. What is the next stage in stem cell therapy?
4. How will you help the people of Tanzania?
5. What is the definition of a stem cell?
6. Why are we not allowed to talk about stem cells and tell people where to go?
7. How you ever seen a complete reversal of Down syndrome using stem cells?
8. How often do you personally get stem cells?
9. What is the minimum number of injected stem cells needed to see effects?
10. Does detoxification or cleansing make stem cell treatment more effective?
Dr. Kampon Sriwatanakul, MD Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus at Mahidol University and a Regeneration Doctor at Regeneration Center of Thailand.
Read more about Dr. Kampon here ➤➤ https://stemcellthailand.org/regen-do...
-------
From the Regeneration Center of Thailand homepage:
“Throughout our history, humans have been blessed with the power of reasoning, memory, imagination, and intellect. In the last 100 years mankind has finally started understanding the fundamentals of medical science and in the process, created a revolutionary new field known as regenerative medicine. The discoveries researchers have made in the last century have helped us overcome the previously “so-called” intractable & incurable diseases of the late 18th century. In the last century, we learned about how to effectively eliminate diseases like leprosy, T.B, and Polio. Today, we are on the cusp of another giant leap for mankind. Through controlled cell culturing and differentiation, we can now stop and in many cases reverse damage to many human organs such as pancreas, liver, lungs heart along with damage to tendons & tissues of the hands, legs, wrists, shoulders, and hips. Our cryogenic cell bank, stem cell clinic, testing facilities, and rehabilitation facilities offer comprehensive & integrative global cellular therapies for patients looking for effective results without the risks of invasive surgeries or organ transplantation.”
Contact: [email protected]
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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