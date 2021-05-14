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∞The 9D Arcturian Council, Channeled by Daniel Scranton —— BRAND NEW ebook – Ascension: The Shift to the Fifth Dimension, Vol. 3 - on amazon.com here: tinyurl.com/dbtkwbmr —— Beginners Group Channeling Class - May 12th: Register Here – danielscranton.com/learn —— Love these videos? Make a donation here: danielscranton.com/downloads/donation —— Be a Creator, Not a Cult Member ∞The 9D Arcturian Council, Channeled by Daniel Scranton “Greetings. We are the Arcturian Council. We are pleased to connect with all of you. We are very particular about what we place our focus upon, because we only want to lend more of our energy to something that we would like to see more of in our experience. We only mention darker timelines and world wars because we know that others are talking about these things, and we want you to know that you don’t have to experience them. You don’t have to experience anything that you do not want to experience from now on, but in order to make that leap, you must be willing to take your attention off of what is not wanted and present in your experience and what is not wanted but has been predicted to be something that will happen in the future. We don’t think we need to explain to you at this point that there is not one future, but we do want to explain a bit about the mechanics of reality creation. We mentioned that when something is focused upon, the being who is doing the focusing is lending their energy to that which they are focused upon. You are co-creating everything with some of your energy and some of the energy of something or someone else. You combine to co-create an experience together. In this way, you can co-create mass events. You can co-create weather. You can co-create so much that is good and wanted with your energy, the energy that is you. You just have to train yourselves to put your attention on that which you want to become one with. You can always tell when you are putting your attention on something that you don’t want to become one with, because you feel that your energy is drained as a result. You feel weaker; you feel more tired; you have a headache. All of that is going to get more intense because you have to be more precise as the energies continue to speed up and as the time lag between creation and manifestation gets shorter and shorter. You become what you focus on; you don’t just get more of it. You are getting more of a creation that has you in it, because you are energy, and when you focus, you expend energy. You put energy towards that which you are focusing upon. Again, be selective about what you are focusing upon, because you are creating it, and you are using you to create it. In your reality right now, you can look around and see the things that you are creating. Most of what you are creating in this now moment has nothing to do with what you are spending a lot of your time thinking about throughout your day. That means you are splitting your energy, because some of your energy is being spent on creating a reality for you to experience in the now moment, and some of it is off creating realities that you may or may not ever experience in the flesh. If you want to experience something else, something different than what is in your immediate surroundings, then by all means, think about it. Put your attention, your focus upon it, and feel how good you feel when you become one with something that is wanted in your reality, in your experience. Play around with this, because it is a good opportunity for you to feel into what some of your creations vibrate as when they vibrate. You want to get familiar with the vibration of your desires, not the vibration of what you are afraid of, what you think might happen based on what someone else is telling you. That’s not you creating your reality. That’s you getting sucked into someone else’s version of reality and agreeing to it because they’re more creative than you. This is how cults are formed on your world. The cult leader isn’t just charismatic; they’re also creative. You all want to be creating on purpose from now on, because the stakes are getting higher, as you can see on your world right now. Be very intentional, and also be patient, because even though things are speeding up, there is still a time lag, and you still have to wait for your creations to come to fruition. And we also want you to know that the positive creations come more quickly than the negative ones, because the positive creations have positive energy, and that always moves faster. We are the Arcturian Council, and we have enjoyed connecting with you.” —— Beginners Group Channeling Class – May 12th – Register Here: danielscranton.com/learn —— Love these videos? Make a donation here: danielscranton.com/downloads/donation #arcturian #arcturians #arcturiancouncil #channeling #channeled #creators