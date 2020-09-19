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Quick Demo of how masks (don't) help
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114 views • September 19, 2020
August 1, 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeBGxKcV2CQ
Ted Noel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI2FhX0p9P8ODPP0nixR3bw
Masks are supposed to help save us from the Chinese virus. They will do nothing of the sort. This is a quick visual demonstration of why that you can share over a cup of coffee.
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/934837?
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0764_article
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/8/20-1274_article
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
Ted Noel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI2FhX0p9P8ODPP0nixR3bw
Masks are supposed to help save us from the Chinese virus. They will do nothing of the sort. This is a quick visual demonstration of why that you can share over a cup of coffee.
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/934837?
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0764_article
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/8/20-1274_article
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
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