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Ep. #2 - " Signs" Do This, Don't Do That | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
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2 views • January 04, 2021
In this episode, we meet up with Dr. Kerry Fink, CEO of TYG Media. Our discussion is based on the Five Man Electrical Band's song "Signs."
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https://songandverseministries.com
"Signs" song lyrics:
And the sign said, “Long-haired freaky people need not apply.”
So I tucked my hair up under my hat, and I went in to ask him why
He said, “You look like a fine upstanding young man. I think you’ll do.”
So I took off my hat, I said, “Imagine that. Huh! Me workin’ for you!”
Whoa-oh-oh
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
And the sign said anybody caught trespassin’ would be shot on sight
So I jumped on the fence and-a yelled at the house
“Hey! What gives you the right?”
“To put up a fence to keep me out or to keep mother nature in.”
“If God was here he’d tell you to your face, man, you’re some kinda sinner.”
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
Now, hey you, mister, can’t you read?
You’ve got to have a shirt and tie to get a seat
You can’t even watch, no you can’t eat
You ain’t supposed to be here
The sign said you got to have a membership card to get inside
Ugh!
And the sign said, “Everybody welcome. Come in, kneel down and pray.”
But when they passed around the plate at the end of it all
I didn’t have a penny to pay
So I got me a pen and a paper, and I made up my own little sign
I said, “Thank you, Lord, for thinkin’ ’bout me. I’m alive and doin’ fine.”
Wooo!
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Sign
Sign, sign
Songwriters:
Les Emmerson
Signs lyrics
© Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc
Donations can be made at songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com
"Signs" song lyrics:
And the sign said, “Long-haired freaky people need not apply.”
So I tucked my hair up under my hat, and I went in to ask him why
He said, “You look like a fine upstanding young man. I think you’ll do.”
So I took off my hat, I said, “Imagine that. Huh! Me workin’ for you!”
Whoa-oh-oh
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
And the sign said anybody caught trespassin’ would be shot on sight
So I jumped on the fence and-a yelled at the house
“Hey! What gives you the right?”
“To put up a fence to keep me out or to keep mother nature in.”
“If God was here he’d tell you to your face, man, you’re some kinda sinner.”
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
Now, hey you, mister, can’t you read?
You’ve got to have a shirt and tie to get a seat
You can’t even watch, no you can’t eat
You ain’t supposed to be here
The sign said you got to have a membership card to get inside
Ugh!
And the sign said, “Everybody welcome. Come in, kneel down and pray.”
But when they passed around the plate at the end of it all
I didn’t have a penny to pay
So I got me a pen and a paper, and I made up my own little sign
I said, “Thank you, Lord, for thinkin’ ’bout me. I’m alive and doin’ fine.”
Wooo!
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign
Sign
Sign, sign
Songwriters:
Les Emmerson
Signs lyrics
© Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc
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