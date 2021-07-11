Gordon Chang: Social Media Silences Critics of CCP Dictatorship

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7/7/2021 Twitter censored the tweets of Anne Marie Brady, a China scholar who criticized Xi Jinping. Twitter applies a double standard on speech: those criticizing the CCP are silenced, whereas CCP propagandists are able to make subversive or terrorist comments with impunity.