A FAUCIAN BARGAIN Pt. 2: Red Wave or Crimson Tide?

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Americanism = rocket ships and space satellites
Communism = balloons (a "progressive" 200+ year old technology)
So why aren't you fighting back against your globalist slave-masters? You must want to trade jet travel for "sustainable" balloon travel.
Well not me!!!!! I'm willing to fight to the death to empower universal liberty.