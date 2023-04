(un)holydays decoded: Ostara, Easter, Spring Equinox

All the holidays celebrated in today's society have a pagan /wiccan /occult origin. Do not celebrate these days.

March 21st:

Ostara also known as Easter or Spring Equinox. Ostara is the second of eight pagan wiccan holidays of the pagan wiccan wheel of the year. It's a fertility ritual to the queen of heaven! It has nothing to do with the resurrection of Jesus Christ!

According to FBI files has March the second highest rate of missing children!

1. May 1st (Beltane, Walpurgisnight, May Day)

2. March 21st (Ostara, Easter, Spring Equinox)

3. October 31st (Samhain, Halloween)

Here's the link: http://www.truthseekertimes.ca/n/news0020.html







1 Corinthians 6:18 kjv

Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.

1 Peter 2:11 kjv

Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from fleshly lusts, which war against the soul.

All of us have committed sin before. Repent and you shall be forgiving.

Matthew 6:9-13 kjv

Our FATHER which art in heaven, HALLOWED by thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever, Amen.





Grace, peace and blessings unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. All praise, honor and glory to our Heavenly. Amen



Acts 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.



Acts 4:12

Neither is there salvation in no one else, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.



Romans 8:1-8

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in CHRIST JESUS, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in CHRIST JESUS hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, the Most High coming down in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

5 For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit.

6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against the Most High: for it is not subject to the law of the Most High, neither indeed can be.

8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please Most High.





Ephesians 2:8-9

8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.



Revelation 12:11

And they overcame him by the blood of lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.



Matthew 6:33

But seek ye first the kingdom of the Most High, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.



Romans 12:1-2

1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of the Most High, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto the Most High, which is your reasonable service.

2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of the Most High.







"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file





