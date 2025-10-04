THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BENGAL FAMINE!! Twitter/X Space

In this Friday Night Live X Space on October 3, 2025, philosopher Stefan Molyneux analyzes the Bengal famine of 1943, linking its causes to colonialism and political mismanagement. He challenges simplistic narratives by emphasizing systemic failures and urges listeners to focus on shared human experiences. Molyneux advocates for autonomy over centralized governance and concludes with a call for historical awareness to foster justice and compassion, inviting audience interaction.





