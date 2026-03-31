Economic Collapse and Societal Changes, an interview with David DuByne

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When energy supply falters, economies don’t just slow—they fracture. Markets could plunge, industries halt, and everyday life shift overnight. The modern system depends on constant flow; remove that, and society is forced to adapt fast. The question isn’t if change is coming—it’s how severe it gets.
#EconomicCollapse #MarketCrash #GlobalEconomy #SystemicRisk #FinancialCrisis #Adaptation #FutureShock #RealityCheck
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