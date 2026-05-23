Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 23 May 2026

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There were two megaphone speeches in the Mall and it seems worthwhile listing all the subject matter in the order Barb spoke it: 15 minute cities, 5G, surveillance, covid plandemic, medical professionals speaking out, Reiner Fuellmich, USA re-dedication, Elijah Streams, Cafe Locked Out, Malcolm Roberts, World Economic Forum, Tommy Robinson, John O’Loonie, independent voices, bio-weapons, Dr David Martin, Dr Mike Yeadon, Forrest of the Fallen, Ivermectin, Net Zero scam, Australia robbed blind, globalists, wind turbines, Billboard Battalion, chem-trails, Bio-Engineering Watch, smart meters, Did you Know (dot) ink, Digital ID, Transgender, de-transitioning clinics, God will restore all things with hope, life and light. That’s quite a wide and varied list of topics to put out into the public arena.