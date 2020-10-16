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Keep a close watch on your heart
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13 views • October 16, 2020
This is a short Bible study on the letter to the church in Sardis in Rev 3:1-6. It is about steering clear from legalistic teachings which will lead you straight to hell.
Be careful who you listen to and pay close attention to what your church is teaching. Steer clear of legalistic teachers - those who tell you the things that you need to do to get saved or to sustain your salvation. What they do is put the focus on you rather than on Jesus Christ who did all that was necessary to save you for eternity.
Believe in our Lord Jesus Christ for your salvation. That is all that is necessary. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Ephesians 2:8-9. God bless you
Be careful who you listen to and pay close attention to what your church is teaching. Steer clear of legalistic teachers - those who tell you the things that you need to do to get saved or to sustain your salvation. What they do is put the focus on you rather than on Jesus Christ who did all that was necessary to save you for eternity.
Believe in our Lord Jesus Christ for your salvation. That is all that is necessary. Read John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22, Ephesians 2:8-9. God bless you
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