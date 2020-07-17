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The David Knight Show (17July20 Full Show)
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47 views • July 17, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:04 KY skywriter puts “OBEY” in the sky, parents shut down meeting to impose mask regulations in Utah & Georgia Gov Kemp pushes back on Democrat Mayors’ mandates
— 00:12:19 Lockdown 2.0 serves China’s interests as their economy is already reopened and growing
— 00:21:45 Barr warns corporations may be “pawns” & acting as “lobbyists” and “foreign agents” for China.
— 0:31:05 Shopping in grocery stores or retail is a privilege granted to those that wear masks says National Retailers Federation. Kowtow to your masters or stay under house arrest.
— 00:41:28 The bubble economy — literally
— 00:46:01 GA Gov Kemp stands up to draconian dictates while other Republicans push beyond what Democrats have done
— 00:55:20 Not one more Gold Star Family says Massie. Get troops out of Afghanistan
— 01:04:08 Hopium epidemic of Wall Street trading on vaccine expectations will prove more deadly than opium epidemic
— 01:22:25 Intel agencies push vaccine with phony story about Russia trying to steal BigPharma profits
— 01:28:08 What life will look like in the new socialist Amerika — we’ve seen it before
— 01:37:32 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, how COVID test results are multiplied with multiple counting and color of law and corporate enforcement of government mandates
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:04 KY skywriter puts “OBEY” in the sky, parents shut down meeting to impose mask regulations in Utah & Georgia Gov Kemp pushes back on Democrat Mayors’ mandates
— 00:12:19 Lockdown 2.0 serves China’s interests as their economy is already reopened and growing
— 00:21:45 Barr warns corporations may be “pawns” & acting as “lobbyists” and “foreign agents” for China.
— 0:31:05 Shopping in grocery stores or retail is a privilege granted to those that wear masks says National Retailers Federation. Kowtow to your masters or stay under house arrest.
— 00:41:28 The bubble economy — literally
— 00:46:01 GA Gov Kemp stands up to draconian dictates while other Republicans push beyond what Democrats have done
— 00:55:20 Not one more Gold Star Family says Massie. Get troops out of Afghanistan
— 01:04:08 Hopium epidemic of Wall Street trading on vaccine expectations will prove more deadly than opium epidemic
— 01:22:25 Intel agencies push vaccine with phony story about Russia trying to steal BigPharma profits
— 01:28:08 What life will look like in the new socialist Amerika — we’ve seen it before
— 01:37:32 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, how COVID test results are multiplied with multiple counting and color of law and corporate enforcement of government mandates
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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