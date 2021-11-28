© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful Interview with Kevin Jenkins, CEO/Medical Freedom Activist
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • November 28, 2021
We had the chance to catch up with one of our favorite people in the world, Kevin Jenkins, who has been disrupting the establishment, traveling the country speaking at medical freedom rallies and touching millions of lives. He is one of the illustrious "Disinformation Dozen", which means he is right over the target and pushing back HARD on tyranny. He produced the film "Medical Racism", in conjunction with Children's Health Defense, that you can watch for free at https://medicalracism.com. Kevin is also the Founder and CEO of Urban Global Health Alliance (https://www.urbanglobalhealthalliance.com) and Founder/CMO of Freedom Travel Alliance (https://www.freedomtravelalliance.com).
Follow his journey on Instagram at https://instagram.com/kevdjenkins1.
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!) Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Follow his journey on Instagram at https://instagram.com/kevdjenkins1.
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!) Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.