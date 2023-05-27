Targeting Kids --- This Is Evil

What were the Target heads thinking when they decided to run with this???
Video Source:
'Facts Matter' with Roman Balmakov
Closing theme music:
'I Was Joking' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Facts Matter or Fesliyan
Studios and this channel.
pc sat13:22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.