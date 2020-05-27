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Episode 59 - The Truth About What We Agree On
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5 views • May 27, 2020
I don't know about you but sometimes I get tired of discussing all the areas where we disagree politically or on public policy issues. In this episode I attempt to focus on things that most of us agree on such as government spending, right-to-try laws, the surveillance state, sound money, war, tort reform, term limits, the War on Drugs and the War on Poverty.
Does it not make sense to first focus on the few things in which we agree and then circle back to the numerous head-butting issues that divide us?
Does it not make sense to first focus on the few things in which we agree and then circle back to the numerous head-butting issues that divide us?
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