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Psychologist Gregory J. Boyle Condemns Circumcision
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32 views • November 04, 2020
This is perhaps the most powerful, eloquent, poignant statement on circumcision we've ever seen, both from a personal point of view, and the medical. It's painful to watch, painful to hear, but it's a necessary truth if we are going to stop this insane horror that we're inflicting on our precious sons.
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