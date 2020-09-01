© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook fact checkers bought and paid for by Gates Foundation?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • September 01, 2020
Ben Swann, August 31, 2020
We discuss how fact checkers don’t use source documents, the recent CJR article that illustrates how the Gates Foundation funds media and fact checking organizations to gain influence, and the lawsuit filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against Facebook for censorship.
Ben Swann
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://ise.media/
https://truthinmedia.com/
We discuss how fact checkers don’t use source documents, the recent CJR article that illustrates how the Gates Foundation funds media and fact checking organizations to gain influence, and the lawsuit filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against Facebook for censorship.
Ben Swann
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://ise.media/
https://truthinmedia.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.