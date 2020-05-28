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Happily Homeless 2: Jesus Movement!
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10 views • May 28, 2020
This is the second of a two-part documentary on a teachings of Jesus movement, where members forsake all for Jesus and work with other believers to experience Christian community that conforms with the actual teachings of Jesus. (Watch Part 1 here: bit.ly/HAPPILYHOMELESS)
This 45-minute documentary looks at family reactions when Christians decide to drop out of the rat race. It also reveals how members thrive through freeganism (rescuing food from dumpsters), and it examines Christian principles in learning how to resolve conflicts.
This is a great film for anyone seeking a radical lifestyle alternative
This 45-minute documentary looks at family reactions when Christians decide to drop out of the rat race. It also reveals how members thrive through freeganism (rescuing food from dumpsters), and it examines Christian principles in learning how to resolve conflicts.
This is a great film for anyone seeking a radical lifestyle alternative
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