BGMCTV RTE YEHOVAH'S RULES OF WAR ENGAGEMENT 009
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
31 views • 8 months ago

SHABBAT AFTERNOON CLASS ROAD TO EMMAUS

YEHOVAH'S RULES FOR WAR 9


Deu 1:41 "Then you said to me, 'We have sinned against YEHOVAH we will indeed go up and fight, just as the YEHOVAH our God commanded us.' And every man of you girded on his weapons of war, and regarded it as easy to go up into the hill country. Deu 1:42 "And YEHOVAH said to me, 'Say to them, "Do not go up nor fight, for I am not among you; otherwise you will be defeated before your enemies."' Deu 1:43 "So I spoke to you, but you would not listen. Instead you rebelled against the command of the LORD, and acted presumptuously and went up into the hill country.


When YEHOVAH is with you

Deu 3:2 "But YEHOVAH said to me, 'Do not fear him, for I have delivered him and all his people and his land into your hand; and you shall do to him just as you did to Sihon king of the Amorites, who lived at Heshbon.' Deu 3:3 "So YEHOVAH our God delivered Og also, king of Bashan, with all his people into our hand, and we smote them until no survivor was left. Deu 3:4 "We captured all his cities at that time; there was not a city which we did not take from them: sixty cities, all the region of Argob, the kingdom of Og in Bashan.


Deu 3:22 'Do not fear them, for the LORD your God is the one fighting for you.'



WHEN GOING TO WAR, WHAT ARE THE BIBLICAL RULES? ARE THERE ANY?


WWW.BGMCTV.ORG

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
