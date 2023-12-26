RUSSIA READY TO WELCOME F-16 IN UKRAINE

Russia is preparing for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. Daily massive strikes by Russian drones and missiles are testing the defensive infrastructure on the airfields in the deep Ukrainian rear.





On the night of December 25, Russian Geran UAVs in the Odessa region hit several facilities. One of the target was the port infrastructure of Chernomorsk and Odessa, where the Ukrainian military is trying to transship military cargo. The local authorities also confirmed damage from debris to some warehouses to the northwest of Odessa. However, local sources reported explosions in the area of the Shkolny airfield.





A series of strikes hit the airfield in Chernobayevka in the Kherson region. According to preliminary reports, at least one Western-made air defense system launcher, as well as ammunition depots, were destroyed.





Frontline airfields are unlikely to be used by precious foreign fighters, they are used for storing and transporting fuel and military equipment to the frontlines. The Ukrainian military also used to launch drones from them to attack Russian military and civilians in the rear.





Last night, explosions thundered again in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, where strategically-important Kanatovo airfield is located. More strikes were reported in the Dnepropetrovsk region, where the target could be the Dnepr airfield. In recent weeks, the Russian military has been hitting these airfields almost daily.





Another wave of massive drone strikes hit the Staroknstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the launchers of the Norwegian NASAMS and French Crotale-NG systems at this airfield, which Kiev is trying to equip for the deployment of F-16 fighters.





Last week, the Netherlands announced that it was preparing to transfer the first batch of 18 F-16 to Ukraine, but clarified that all necessary documentation should be completed first, and the Ukrainian military should prepare air bases and a sufficient number of trained personnel.





Earlier, the Estonia reported that the first F-16s would be sent to Ukraine this year. Various Western analysts also suggest that the fighters could arrive in Ukraine within a week. However, judging by the numerous successful strikes on Ukrainian rear airfields, Kiev is yet to cope with the safety at the bases of these valuable foreign aircraft.





At the same time, some sources suggest that up to 12 combat and up to 3 training F-16 aircraft are already on the territory of Ukraine. Training flights of these fighters have already been spotted over Romania and Western Ukraine. However, they are not involved in the battles yet.





In his turn, the Russian Defense Minister counted that Russia’s air defense forces are capable of shooting down all F-16s that the West can supply to Kiev within about 20 days.





https://southfront.press/russia-ready-to-welcome-f-16-in-ukraine/