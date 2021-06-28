© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sidney Powell Exclusive Bombshell– Trump Could Be Reinstated This Summer! Ledger Report 1136
Follow
9
Share
Report
1867 views • June 28, 2021
Graham Ledger and Sidney Powell agree: if the Arizona election audit produces solid, documented evidence of massive election malfeasance and voter fraud, then brace yourself. It could trigger an official recount. And, if that happens in the Grand Canyon State, the Keystone State could be next. Pennsylvania is eyeballing an audit of its own. Then, who knows? Georgia? Wisconsin? All electoral hell could break loose. Ledger talks with Powell about the possibilities and probabilities for a decertification of these key swing states that would upend the purported 2020 election results.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.