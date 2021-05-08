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Meet the REAL Bill Gates - A Corbett Report - Full 4 Parts
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5160 views • May 08, 2021
Full 4 part series produced by James Corbett delving into Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: www.corbettreport.com/gates
00:00:00 - Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolised Global Health
00:24:06 - Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World
00:52:15 - Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
01:29:10 - Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates
Music in this video
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mystery suspense
Artist
EITAN EPSTEIN MUSIC
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of EITAN EPSTEIN MUSIC); HAAWK Publishing
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
00:00:00 - Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolised Global Health
00:24:06 - Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World
00:52:15 - Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
01:29:10 - Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
mystery suspense
Artist
EITAN EPSTEIN MUSIC
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of EITAN EPSTEIN MUSIC); HAAWK Publishing
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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