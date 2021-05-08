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Meet the REAL Bill Gates - A Corbett Report - Full 4 Parts
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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5160 views • May 08, 2021
Full 4 part series produced by James Corbett delving into Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: www.corbettreport.com/gates

00:00:00​ - Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolised Global Health
00:24:06​ - Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World
00:52:15​ - Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
01:29:10​ - Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates

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cdcvaccinewhomicrosoftjohnson and johnsonbill gatesgatesjohnsonfaucimodernapfizergates foundationmelinda gatescovid-19covid19covidcornavirusastra zeneka
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