Meet the REAL Bill Gates - A Corbett Report - Full 4 Parts

Full 4 part series produced by James Corbett delving into Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: www.corbettreport.com/gates



00:00:00​ - Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolised Global Health

00:24:06​ - Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World

00:52:15​ - Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid

01:29:10​ - Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates



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mystery suspense

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EITAN EPSTEIN MUSIC

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HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of EITAN EPSTEIN MUSIC); HAAWK Publishing



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