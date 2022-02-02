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Magistral explicacion sobre el plan detras de la vacunacion
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62 views • February 02, 2022
No sabemos quien es pero expone con gran claridad como deberia pensar una persona ante lo descarado y claro del plan detras de estas vacuna innecesarias e inutiles que estan causando mas muertos que el mismo virus, y lo peor pasara poco a poco con el tiempo.
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