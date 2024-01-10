Suppressed Emotions and Projection, Ancestoral Traumas, God’s Grace and Free Will, What Happens During the (New Age) Healing Work? Why God Doesn’t Answer My Prayers? Is My Spirit Body My Soul?

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/IW7apqmgJMc

20090927 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P2





Cut:

49m53s - 1h06m59s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“THERE ARE 2 (PRIMARY) THINGS YOU CANNOT DO FOR ANOTHER PERSON. ONE OF THEM IS RELEASE THEIR EMOTION. YOU WILL NEVER EVER EVER BE ABLE TO RELEASE ANOTHER PERSON’S EMOTION.

THE SECOND THING THAT YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO DO FOR ANOTHER PERSON IS GIVE THEM GOD’S LOVE."

@ 53m37s





“GOD WILL ONLY ADDRESS CAUSES IN YOUR SOUL. HE DOESN’T ADDRESS EFFECTS.”

@ 1h02m30s





“UNLESS WE ARE WILLING TO ADDRESS THE CAUSES, GOD CAN’T BE INVOLVED IN THE PROCESS. ALSO BECAUSE WE ARE UNWILLING TO ADDRESS THE CAUSES, ANY CELESTIAL SPIRITS OR SPIRITS ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH CAN’T BE INVOLVED IN PROCESS BECAUSE THEY KEEP THEIR CONNECTION WITH GOD BY HAVING THEIR HARMONY WITH ALL OF GOD’S LAWS.

@ 1h03m51s



