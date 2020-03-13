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Retrain the Public to Eat Old Food in Solar Cycle 25 (946)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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29 views • March 13, 2020
We have been taught for decades about "Good by Dates" etc.... to throw away the food if its even one day past the "Best By" date, now the full 180 of wilted veggies are ok and eat leftovers even if old. I wounder if its anything to do with the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum and this years crops not being planted in Asia and wet again in the USA. Third year of above average snow fall across the N. Hemisphere and more visible atmospheric changes.

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#solarcycle25 #leftovers #gold #drought #goodbydate #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Savethefood.com Bruised foods can still be edible https://www.savethefood.com
"There's No Pollution" - NASA Satellite Images Expose China's "Production Has Resumed" False Narrative https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/t...
Confused By Expiration Dates? You’re Not Alone https://time.com/5533317/food-labels-...
Expiration Dates: What You Should Know Before You Toss Your Food https://www.huffpost.com/entry/food-e...
https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2013/...
15 foods you can eat past their expiration dates https://www.insider.com/foods-you-can...
A SUNSPOT EMERGES FROM THE NEXT SOLAR CYCLE https://electroverse.net/a-sunspot-em...
Sunspot numbers https://spaceweather.com/



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