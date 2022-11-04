GRAPHIC WARNING- Car driving through a crowd of Bolsonaro supporters gathered on a road.

Footage has circulated of the aftermath of a car driving through a crowd of Bolsonaro supporters gathered on a road, reportedly leaving 15 injured.

Online reports allege it was a Lula supporter who drove through the crowd.

Truck drivers across the country have set up roadblocks in protest against Luis Inacio Lula da Silva’s narrow victory in the recent presidential elections, with almost almost 800 reported by police. (RT)

THE "LIBERAL" CHEATERS FREAKING OUT