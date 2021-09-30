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Christopher James: How to Stop the Vaccine Insanity
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833 views • September 30, 2021
Interview with Christopher James on ThatChannel.com
Mirror video: https://odysee.com/@thatchannel:4/LL-2021-09s-28---Christopher-James---Pete-Ross---Peter-Neumeyer:5?r=HiHKVp7KdGG7vRecZcoE7edo69Qu7AHb&;t=442
Christopher James (https://awarriorcalls.com) provides a solution to the vaccine mandates and insanity using lawful means, involving a Notice of Trespass that people - including police - are using to notify public officials of their complicity in the destruction of health and democracy.
Link to get the Notice and other documents:
https://bit.ly/awcevidence
Link to sign up on Christopher's website:
https://awarriorcalls.com
What if public health officials actually told the truth? Video from Greg Wycliffe's youtube channel (don't forget to subscribe!):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEOIzTzunHXdlM5j8SpMycA
http://thatchannel.tv
2021-09s-28 with Hugh Reilly, Sandra Kyrzakos, Darrin, Pete Ross
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Mirror video: https://odysee.com/@thatchannel:4/LL-2021-09s-28---Christopher-James---Pete-Ross---Peter-Neumeyer:5?r=HiHKVp7KdGG7vRecZcoE7edo69Qu7AHb&;t=442
Christopher James (https://awarriorcalls.com) provides a solution to the vaccine mandates and insanity using lawful means, involving a Notice of Trespass that people - including police - are using to notify public officials of their complicity in the destruction of health and democracy.
Link to get the Notice and other documents:
https://bit.ly/awcevidence
Link to sign up on Christopher's website:
https://awarriorcalls.com
What if public health officials actually told the truth? Video from Greg Wycliffe's youtube channel (don't forget to subscribe!):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEOIzTzunHXdlM5j8SpMycA
http://thatchannel.tv
2021-09s-28 with Hugh Reilly, Sandra Kyrzakos, Darrin, Pete Ross
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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