WWIII? Ukraine Should Attack Inside Russia, Says Latvian Foreign Minister

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 1, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
Taking advantage of NATO's defense umbrella, the Latvian Foreign Minister stated yesterday that Ukraine should be free to bomb targets deep inside of Russia, stating that NATO members "should not fear" any escalation. That these weapons are primarily made in the USA apparently means little to little Latvia. Also today: is Poland salivating over western Ukraine? Finally: as Congress races to shovel more money into Ukraine, a new poll shows Americans could not care less.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.