WWIII? Ukraine Should Attack Inside Russia, Says Latvian Foreign Minister
What is happening
Published a day ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 1, 2022 

Taking advantage of NATO's defense umbrella, the Latvian Foreign Minister stated yesterday that Ukraine should be free to bomb targets deep inside of Russia, stating that NATO members "should not fear" any escalation. That these weapons are primarily made in the USA apparently means little to little Latvia. Also today: is Poland salivating over western Ukraine? Finally: as Congress races to shovel more money into Ukraine, a new poll shows Americans could not care less.


Keywords
weaponsrussiaww3ukrainenatothe ron paul liberty reportattack insidelatvian foreign minister

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
