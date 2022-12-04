WWIII? Ukraine Should Attack Inside Russia, Says Latvian Foreign Minister

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 1, 2022

Taking advantage of NATO's defense umbrella, the Latvian Foreign Minister stated yesterday that Ukraine should be free to bomb targets deep inside of Russia, stating that NATO members "should not fear" any escalation. That these weapons are primarily made in the USA apparently means little to little Latvia. Also today: is Poland salivating over western Ukraine? Finally: as Congress races to shovel more money into Ukraine, a new poll shows Americans could not care less.



