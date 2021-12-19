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MAN IS PARALYZED ON HIS LEFT SIDE - BLAMES THE GOVERNMENT AND JOHNSON AND JOHNSON
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80 views • December 19, 2021
Source: PiratePete. I wonder if he has considered that fact that he most likely played a part in this Fauci Ouchie and should take at least part of the blame for this? More videos from the responsible and irresponsible:
Find out how much your doctor or hospital is being paid by big pharma here is how to do it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsvoKvl7MX5p/
2017 Deagel website estimating depopulation for countries b
Find out how much your doctor or hospital is being paid by big pharma here is how to do it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsvoKvl7MX5p/
2017 Deagel website estimating depopulation for countries b
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