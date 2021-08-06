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Masking kids, forced vaccinations are 'diabolical' fear-tactics meant to control people
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70 views • August 06, 2021
John-Henry sits down with Sister Deirdre ‘Dede’ Byrne, a doctor, who last year made headlines after speaking powerfully in support of unborn life at the 2020 RNC but is now taking a stand against the 'diabolical' abortion-tainted 'vaccines.'
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