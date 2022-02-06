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Jason Jones Joins Scott Bartle to Share Behind The Scenes Details On The Horrors At The Border
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20 views • February 06, 2022
Jason Jones, a former law enforcement officer with direct experience on the US Southern border, shares some chilling details of the human trafficking taking place.
He shows plastic bracelets that are fixed to people to track them like cattle, until they cross the border. This practice reveals the price tags placed on people and how they are essentially treated at slaves.
Seeing these bracelets brings a whole new level of reality to the situation.
He shows plastic bracelets that are fixed to people to track them like cattle, until they cross the border. This practice reveals the price tags placed on people and how they are essentially treated at slaves.
Seeing these bracelets brings a whole new level of reality to the situation.
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