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The COVID-19 Vaccine KILLED MY MOM in 24 Hours
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1 view • August 28, 2021
Marty tells the story of her mom dying just 24 hours after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She was perfectly healthy. Marty decided to get to the bottom of this...
Originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on August 26th 2021.
Originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on August 26th 2021.
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