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Dr. Peter McCullough Is Fighting The Good Fight
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80 views • November 07, 2021
“Patients actually think that the virus is untreatable? And so what happens is they go out to get a diagnosis. Now I’m a COVID survivor, my wife in the galley is a COVID survivor, my father in a nursing home is a COVID survivor. You get handed a diagnostic test. It says here, your COVID positive, go home. Is there any treatment? No, that’s the standard of care in the United States.” – Dr. Peter McCullough
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