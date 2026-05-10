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Israeli settlers force family to exhume father from fresh grave - occupied West Bank
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israeli settlers force family to exhume father from fresh grave

A Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank was forced to dig up their 80‑year‑old father's body hours after burial, after settlers claimed the cemetery land belonged to their settlement.

🔴 Hussein Assasa died of natural causes on Friday, buried that evening in Assasa village near Jenin.

🔴 Settlers arrived, ordered the grave opened, and threatened to use a bulldozer if the family didn't comply.

🔴 The family had obtained all necessary burial permits from the Israeli military, which says it did not order the reburial. Soldiers confiscated digging tools but remained on site.

🔴 The UN Human Rights Office called it an "appalling incident."

The settlement – Sarnur – was evacuated in 2005 but re‑approved by Netanyahu's government a year ago. Construction has advanced rapidly.

Permits, paperwork, legal burial – none of it mattered. The land is taken. Even the dead are not safe.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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