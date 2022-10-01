Ohio Battleground State Fighting Demonic Strongholds

2 Blogs written July Last year were titled: ***Ohio be ready at anytime to be called up to Battle*** "Posse" one of the key words. Time for a posse, the enemy is Satan, Demons, Witches, Wizards, Baphomet worshippers. Come dressed in repentance, clothed with Salivation, the mantel of peace with God on your shoulders. Repentance for using their counterfeit money.James chapter 5 tells us all to fix this we need to: repent of counterfeiting money, the prayer of faith will heal anyone who is sick, confess your faults, be righteous or honest men. honest men used God's money only gold and silver coins. Obey the Bible and never go into debt especially with evil, sin filled criminals like the Fed who counterfeits money. Do not be unequally yoke. What agreement doesn't light have with darkness but to destroy the darkness and shine God's Light of his love forgiveness, restoration and healing.

Shelia Holm and Pete Santilli will be there both mention the word "posse".

***Very important Word for Ohio. Word from the Lord January 11, 2022 ***Part 4a and b Counterfeiting, Ohio Be ready at any time to be called to Battle***

I received a word from the Lord while Leah and Michelle were at Bardsfest in July, 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/07/part-4-counterfeiting-ohio-be-ready-at.html***

Spiritual Warfare, Battle. We wrestle not with flesh and blood. Against spiritual forces, demonic, over cities, towns, states, countries, lives.

In Brookville, OH October 1st, 2022 For the Revive US Revival with His Glory and Amanda Grace Visit HisGlory.Me/Revivals to register!

