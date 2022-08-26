Chlorine Dioxide as a Method of Destroying Injectable Technology Now Inside Us And Deliberately being used to Harm Us.

Chlorine Dioxide as a Cure for Injectable Nano-Technology inside our Bodies and Brains. Books on Chlorine Dioxide which are banned from Amazon. Mark Grenon Books called "Imagine a world without Dis-ease" Books 1,2 and 3. Books called 'Forbidden Medicine and Bye Bye Covid by Andreas Kalcker. A book called 'Healing the Symptoms Known as Autims' by Kerri Rivera. The combined works of Tyler LeBAron and George Wiseman. All books by Jim Humble. Simple Molecular medicines by Brian Stone and his website is www.chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com. The sources of much of the neuro scientific information which I have presented in the above video are from the following three video links https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejubiuUEMb3e/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/zrY6w0SmXOSm/

https//www.bitchute.com/video/57ABLFc48i62/

www.everydayconverned.net is also a very reliable source of information on neuro weapons.