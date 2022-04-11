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Jaques Attali "Predicting" In 2014 World War 3 Starting With Russia And Ukraine& Pushing A New World Order With The Capital In Jerusalem
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468 views • April 11, 2022
MIRRORED from RairFoudation
Here's hired political stooge Jaques Attali "predicting" in 2014 World War 3 starting with Russia and Ukraine.
He goes on in other footage to push a New World Order and suggests the only solution, whether or not WW3 occurs, is a "world government," with the capital in Jerusalem
Here’s a quote from this slimy Attali. From his 1981 book, Verbatim:
“The future will be about finding a way to reduce the population… Of course, we will not be able to execute people or build camps. We get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good… We will find or cause something, a pandemic targeting certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus affecting the old or the elderly, it doesn’t matter, the weak and the fearful will succumb to it. The stupid will believe in it and ask to be treated. We will have taken care of having planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots will therefore be done by itself: they will go to the slaughterhouse alone.”
Here's hired political stooge Jaques Attali "predicting" in 2014 World War 3 starting with Russia and Ukraine.
He goes on in other footage to push a New World Order and suggests the only solution, whether or not WW3 occurs, is a "world government," with the capital in Jerusalem
Here’s a quote from this slimy Attali. From his 1981 book, Verbatim:
“The future will be about finding a way to reduce the population… Of course, we will not be able to execute people or build camps. We get rid of them by making them believe it is for their own good… We will find or cause something, a pandemic targeting certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus affecting the old or the elderly, it doesn’t matter, the weak and the fearful will succumb to it. The stupid will believe in it and ask to be treated. We will have taken care of having planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots will therefore be done by itself: they will go to the slaughterhouse alone.”
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