Is Trump Holding The Ring?
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
38 views • 1 day ago

Despite Hollywood and Mainstream media persecution, Trump managed a second win with more votes than he got in the first election.  He vowed accountability during his campaign, and this was a key issue that garnered him votes. He won, in part because he has been unafraid to say the quiet things out loud, including suspicion that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself.   

I won’t re-hash the years of scandal surrounding Epstein, Ghislane Maxwell and the elites who may or may not have been compromised by them. We have decades of accusations.  What we need now is disclosure.  US AG Pam Bondi has said publicly that the FBI withheld ‘thousands of pages’ of evidence from the investigation into the convicted sex offender and pedophile.3Whistleblowers and investigators have provided enough evidence that a full and transparent investigation is warranted. Trump himself has previously alluded that he believes there’s more to the Epstein story.As PJ Media has reported, “Trump made it clear on the campaign trail: he wants the truth exposed, and so does the MAGA movement.” 

And now, right as Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell is ready to testify in court, Trump Triples Down, Slams his ‘Weakling PAST Supporters Who Believe Epstein Hoax’ 

Why this astonishing reversal?   

Readmore/share article: https://libertynow.com/is-trump-holding-the-ring/

